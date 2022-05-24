Catch ‘Charli XCX: Alone Together’ at Luna Leederville this June

British pop sensation Charli XCX captured her life in lockdown for an intimate documentary to share with her fans.

Filmed in early 2020 when the world stopped, Charli XCX: Alone Together documents her creative exploration stuck at home after the cancellation of her North American stadium tour.

Being sent beats by her producer remotely, ordering filming and recording equipment online and interacting with her fans, the film explores the creation of her album How I’m Feeling Now.

Charli also shares her relationship struggles, her mental health journey and a personal portrait of life in lockdown.

Charli XCX: Alone Together promises a fist-pumping celebration of Charli’s LGBTQIA+ fanbase, vulnerability and community.

Charli XCX: Alone Together is screening at Luna Leederville on Thursday June 2. Tickets available from lunapalace.com.au

