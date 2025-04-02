Catch ‘Le Clique’ at Crown this May

Olivier Award winning, La Clique, is poised to dazzle audiences at Crown Perth for a limited two-week season as part of its 20th anniversary world tour.

The theatrical phenomenon is known for its scintillating and sassy performances, with a risqué riotous troupe of ever-changing artists who showcase visceral, ethereal and in your face acts that defy the elements. La Clique promises an unforgettable experience that has captivated audiences across the globe.

Since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2004, La Clique, created by David Bates, has redefined cabaret entertainment for a new generation. The original Spiegeltent show has toured prestigious venues in London, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brighton, Singapore, Montreal, and New York, garnering international acclaim and loyal fans along the way.

Creative producer and Spiegelmaestro David Bates says, in its 20 year history, La Clique has never journeyed to Western Australia, but many shows that have been directly inspired have.

“So, we are absolutely delighted to finally bring the original and the best to Perth on the lands of the Whadjuk Nyoongar people. With a cast of international artists at the top of their game, it’s not just a show, it’s a sensation. Sexy, funny, dangerous, come and enter our world of pure, joyful entertainment,” Bates said.



La Clique has enjoyed sold-out runs in London’s West End and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, solidifying its reputation as a must-see spectacle. Critics worldwide have hailed the show as “amazing, hilarious, exotic, erotic, stunning, mesmerising, and breath-stoppingly skilled.” With two decades as the torchbearer of its genre, La Clique is a true rarity in the world of live entertainment.



This inspirational and trailblazing production delivers a night of awe, laughter, and extraordinary talent. La Clique will be performed at Crown Nightclub Eve for a strictly limited season commencing from 8 May.

It is an adults only performance, suitable for audiences 18 years and over. For tickets and more information visit Crown Perth.