Hear stories from Perth’s gay rights pioneers

This April you are invited to join a conversation with some of Perth’s gay rights pioneers as part of the Boorloo Heritage Festival.

In conversation: stories of survival, resilience and hope from older LGBTI people is being organised by GRAI: Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Rights in Ageing Inc and will feature several speakers who will share their experiences and memories.

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Andrew Douglas has been an activist since 1978 and been a member of Perth Gay Liberation, UWA Wilde Alliance, Stonewall Union of Students and G.A.L.E. (Gay & Lesbian Equality). He’s also worked as a journalist for Westside Observer and completed his master’s thesis The AFL and the Closet.



Steven Lawsen has been part of five decades of change within the LBGTQI+ communities. Coming out in the 70s, working on the frontline of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 80s and 90s, and as a writer working within the emergent ‘pink’ publishing industry.



Also appearing is Carl Freedman who moved to Perth in 1975 for a brief stopover but found he belonged. The gay life was a hidden but social world. Now married and in a 46-year relationship, he has battled for the same rights as other Australians.



The final participant is Gillie Anderson who grew up in country WA and Perth. Coming out as a lesbian at 22 before moving to Tasmania, she was active in gay and lesbian rights advocacy and community publishing. Ten years later, she had an unexpected second shift in identity as bi+/pansexual. Now in a new chapter, diagnoses of ADHD and autism have reshaped her understanding of herself, and she shares her story to support others.

Tickets to the event are available now. Sunday 12th April 2 – 4.30 pm Pride Piazza 142 James street Northbridge.

Check out the full guide for the Boorloo Heritage Festival.