Catch the award-winning film ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ at Luna

The award-winning film Housekeeping for Beginners comes to Luna Cinema this week.

Winner of the Queer Lion in Venice, Goran Stolevski’s third feature revolves around a blended family of queer and Roma outcasts living in Northern Macedonia.

Stolevski was born in Macedonia, but emigrated to Australia as a child. He is gay, and his films to date have focused on themes of sexuality, belonging and culture. He’s best known for his 2022 drama Of An Age.

Housekeeping for Beginners is a naturalistic comedy-drama that explores the universal truths of family, encompassing both the bonds we inherit and those we create.

The narrative revolves around Dita, who, despite never aspiring to be a mother, finds herself compelled to raise her girlfriend’s two daughters — Mia, a tiny troublemaker, and Vanesa, a rebellious teenager.

As their individual wills clash, a heartwarming story unfolds about an unlikely family’s struggle to stay together.

The film was part of the program at Queen Screen, the 2024 Mardi Gras Film Festival but is now getting a wider release.

Catch the exclusive season at Luna Leederville from 9th May.