Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Catch the award-winning film ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ at Luna

Culture

The award-winning film Housekeeping for Beginners comes to Luna Cinema this week.

Winner of the Queer Lion in Venice, Goran Stolevski’s third feature revolves around a blended family of queer and Roma outcasts living in Northern Macedonia.

- Advertisement -

Stolevski was born in Macedonia, but emigrated to Australia as a child. He is gay, and his films to date have focused on themes of sexuality, belonging and culture. He’s best known for his 2022 drama Of An Age.

Housekeeping for Beginners is a naturalistic comedy-drama that explores the universal truths of family, encompassing both the bonds we inherit and those we create.

The narrative revolves around Dita, who, despite never aspiring to be a mother, finds herself compelled to raise her girlfriend’s two daughters — Mia, a tiny troublemaker, and Vanesa, a rebellious teenager.

As their individual wills clash, a heartwarming story unfolds about an unlikely family’s struggle to stay together.

The film was part of the program at Queen Screen, the 2024 Mardi Gras Film Festival but is now getting a wider release.

Catch the exclusive season at Luna Leederville from 9th May.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Check out new videos from Mad Tsai, Gavin Turek, Yungblud, Scott Hoying, and Garbage.
History

On This Gay Day: Gay rights activist Lex Watson died in 2014

0
Watson had a memorable appearance on 'Monday Conference' in 1976.
News

ACL launches guide to protect Christians from LGBTIQA+ days of celebration

0
The ACL say they are "reclaiming the rainbow"
Culture

Noah Mullins shares their excitement about RENT opening in Perth

0
The hit musical opens at His Majesty's Theatre in Perth on May 11th.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Check out new videos from Mad Tsai, Gavin Turek, Yungblud, Scott Hoying, and Garbage.
History

On This Gay Day: Gay rights activist Lex Watson died in 2014

0
Watson had a memorable appearance on 'Monday Conference' in 1976.
News

ACL launches guide to protect Christians from LGBTIQA+ days of celebration

0
The ACL say they are "reclaiming the rainbow"
Culture

Noah Mullins shares their excitement about RENT opening in Perth

0
The hit musical opens at His Majesty's Theatre in Perth on May 11th.
Culture

Sam Elkin chats about his book ‘Detachable Penis’

0
It's the latest book from WA based publisher Upswell.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
Check out new videos from Mad Tsai, Gavin Turek, Yungblud, Scott Hoying, and Garbage.
Read more

On This Gay Day: Gay rights activist Lex Watson died in 2014

OUTinPerth -
Watson had a memorable appearance on 'Monday Conference' in 1976.
Read more

ACL launches guide to protect Christians from LGBTIQA+ days of celebration

Graeme Watson -
The ACL say they are "reclaiming the rainbow"
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture