ACL call for gay superhero book to be removed from libraries

A book that celebrates LGBTIQA+ characters in the DC comics universe is the latest book to be targeted by the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL).

In a video post Wendy Francis, the ACL’s National Director of Politics, says the DC Book of Pride is not suitable to be stocked in Australian libraries.

The 2023 release from publisher Penguin Randon House, authored by Jadzia Axelrod is a celebration of LGBTQI+ characters who’ve appeared in DC comics over the years.

Francis says the book is filled with sexually explicit material that makes it entirely inappropriate for younger readers.

Francis is calling for the books to be taken out of public libraries, or for access to them to be restricted so younger children will not see them.

“Despite requests for these books to be removed, or at least moved, they remain in junior non-fiction and it’s just wrong.”

Francis described the book as being filled with fictional heroes such as Superman’s son, Batwoman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Robin, The Pied Piper as being “outed” and presented as to young children “in light of their sexual proclivities.”

“Bisexuality is described as living life to the fullest, every variation of queer identity is included, and cameos feature superheroes who run away from parents, or are in foster homes, or who live on the street – eventually finding their true selves and homes in the queer community where they are free to pursue their idea of justice.” Francis said.

Last year the Australian Christian Lobby launched a competition encouraging followers to suggest books they’d like to see banned in Australia.

Alongside her work as Christian activist Francis is also a children’s author herself. Her works include I’ve Got a Secret, What Little Boys Are Made Of and What Little Girls are Made Of.

OUTinPerth has reached out to author Jadzia Axelrod and publisher Penguin Random House for comment.