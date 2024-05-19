Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Dean Misdale reveals video for 'Diva'

Local entertainer Dean Misdale is going from strength to strength. After find success on the music charts with covers of Celebration and Nothing Compares 2 U, they’ve now released original tune Diva.

The upbeat dance track is filled with positive vibes and a message of empowerment, and its video is a celebration of neon fashion and 90’s house vibes.

The clip sees Misdale joined by a troupe of backing dancers including Flynn V, Jovi, Alfie D’elia, Blake Anderson, Natalie Oaks and Gabi Nonato.

The track even includes a Vogue style rap section where the drag star namechecks everyone from Kylie Minogue to Tina Turner, Ricki-Lee, Paulini, The Veronicas, Tina Arena, and Marcia Hines.

Misdale’s good friend Tania Doko from Bachelor Girl also gets a shout out in the list.

Take a look at the video.

More than a triple-threat entertainer, Misdale cannot not only sing, dance and act, they’re also an accomplished DJ and event host.

In recent years they’ve branched out from the club world staring in musicals, delivering cabaret and comedy shows and making mountains of music.

