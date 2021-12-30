Catherine Summers presents ‘A Parisian Affair’ and Late Night Speakeasy

It’s time to throw off the last year and start 2022 afresh with jazz veteran and award-winning singer Catherine Summers.

Catherine has had sell out Fringe World seasons every year for the past six years, and each year the international vocalist has delivered world-class swinging live shows set within iconic spaces across Perth.

Known on the music scene for both her charismatic engaging stage presence and her stellar vocals, Catherine combines full 6-piece band live music shows, shows are sure to sell-out fast.

Get lost in Paris and then when the show finishes, the venue will transform into a New York Speakeasy. Guests will be entertained in the venue change-over… an incredible all in one night experience.

A Parisian Affair is an ‘all-things-Fringe’ Cabaret show – full jazz band, show, girl burlesque and satire with Catherine Summers at the helm and Late Night Speakeasy is a 9-piece swinging band New York cocktail bar extravaganza, a raucous authentic 20s late night hang out.

Catherine is an engaging musician and enjoys bringing a bit of Parisian Cabaret history to those who enjoy the liveliness and sensuality that is all this French.

Catch Catherine Summers’ A Parisian Affair and Late Night Speakeasy from Feb 3 – 12 at The Old Pickle Factory. For tickets and more info, head to fringeworld.com.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.