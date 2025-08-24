Search
Celebrate ‘Wear It Purple’ with a spot of bowling

Community

Bayswater Bowling Club are getting in on the action of Wear It Purple with a special round dedicated to the LGBTIQA+ youth awareness day,

Head down to the club on Saturday 30th Agusut between 12:30pm and 6pm for a social game with the LGBTIQA+ community and allies.

Since it was founded 15 years ago Wear it Purple Day has grown to be an international movement of expression, celebration and support.

By wearing purple on the last Friday of August, you will demonstrate to hundreds of thousands of rainbow young people across Australia that you see them, you support them, and you respect them.

There’s just a $5 entry free to take part, and people under the age of 18 can attend free of charge.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple on the day, and join the Rainbow-lers and Bowls Western Australia for this special day.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

