Celine Dion reveals rare condition is forcing her to cancel touring

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singer Celine Dion has shared that a rare neurological condition has forced her stop touring.

In an emotional video posted to her Instagram account Dion shared that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that effects just one in a million people.

The rare disease causes fluctuating muscle stiffness and muscle spasms, with the singer revealing it was not affecting her ability to move on stage, but also her ability to sing.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects one in a million people,” the 54-year-old singer shared.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.” Dion said.

The singer said she would not be able to commence her Courage World Tour in February, which was scheduled to visit Germeny, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Austria and the United Kingdom. Earlier this year the singer cancelled a planned residency in Las Vegas and several North American dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

In the video Dion said she was working with medical professionals to get back to full strength.

“I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows, my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said.

“For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.

“This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate.”

Celine Dion recorded her message in both English and French saying she couldn’t wait to be back on stage talking to her fans in person.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.