Chad Hughes appointed as new Thorne Harbour Health CEO

LGBTIQ+ community health organisation Thorne Harbour Health has appointed a new CEO, following the departure of longstanding leader Simon Ruth late last year.

Incoming CEO Chad Hughes has more than 25 years of experience in community and global health, delivering public health programs at an international scale focused on HIV, drug and alcohol harm reduction and LGBTQIA+ health.

“Thorne Harbour Health has an incredible history of leading the community response to HIV and expanding that legacy to meet the broader and evolving health needs of our communities,” Hughes said of the appointment.



“It is truly an honour to step into the role of CEO. I look forward to working alongside our communities, partners, and staff to advance the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people and people living with HIV.”

Thorne Harbour Health President Janet Jukes OAM has also thanked interim CEO Kent Burgess on behalf of the Board of Directors, noting his work during a busy period including Feast Festival, World AIDS Day and Midsumma Festival.

“We are excited to welcome Chad as our next CEO,” Jukes said.

“He brings significant leadership experience at a pivotal moment for Thorne Harbour Health, as we safeguard the hard-fought gains won through decades of community advocacy and continue to push for progress and innovation in communityled healthcare.”

Hughes will officially start as CEO of Thorne Harbour Health at the end of February 2026.