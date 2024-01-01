Channel 7 pulls repeat of anti-transgender ‘Spotlight’ episode

Channel 7 had planned to end the year with a repeat broadcast of their highly criticised anti-transgender episode of Spotlight but pulled the show after receiving a deluge of complaints.

The report from Liam Bartlett aired in September 2023 and claimed that thousands of transgender people were regretting their decision to change gender. Despite the claim Bartlett’s report provided little evidence of this occurring.

The report was widely criticised for misrepresenting facts, and Bartlett’s confrontational interview with a mental health expert also came under fire.

Following the broadcast, Spotlight issued apologies after many of the people featured in social media clips included in the show came forward to say they had been widely misrepresented. An online petition complaining about the content has attracted close to 54,000 signatures.

Channel 7 had planned to re-air the show on Sunday night at 11pm, making it their final programming for 2023. Instead, they played a documentary about life behind bars in Britain’s prisons.

Foxtel’s program The Last Year of Television 2023 looks over the worst television content of the previous year and host Mitch McTaggart dedicates a large chunk of the program to the controversy over the Spotlight report.

In his show McTaggart highlights that Barnett talks over those interview subjects who are supportive of the affirmation approach to gender dysphoria, while appearing much more affable to those who are criticising the approach.

Graeme Watson

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

