Charity founder Scott Johnson has died, and his family and friends need help

Local

Scott Paton Metliss Johnson, the co-founder of non-for-profit charity ALYA, has unexpectedly passed away. His friends are now contributing to a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his funeral and associated costs.

Johnson, alongside his husband David, founded ALYA: Assisting Your Life to Achieve, the non-for-profit charity that has supported thousands of Western Australian in their time of need.

Based in Cockburn the organisatiion has helped people experiencing homelessness, those struggling with the cost of living, and those who need support in building their skills, confidence and social networks.

For over a decade Scott and David have dedicated their lives to helping others, their operation runs seven days a week, and they have always been ready to give hand to those who need it the most.

Rebecca Roach, who had been a close friend for over 30 years, launched the GoFundMe campaign to assist Scott’s family.

“Scott passed away without funeral or life insurance and without any great sums of money in his accounts.” Rebecca explains. “His family, who are left grieving his loss, are also having difficulty with the financial burden and strain of paying for a funeral.”

Those who are able to contribute to the campaign are encouraged to put forward whatever amount they are able to sacrifice.

Read more about Scott and David’s work in our 2019 interview where they showed us around the many different programs at AYLA.

OUTinPerth extends our deepest condolences to David, their children, and Scott’s family and many friends.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

