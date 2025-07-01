Perth Pride Choir take the lead on Out & Loud Festival 2026

The fabulous Out & Loud Festival is coming to Perth for the very first time next year, celebrating the best in Australian and international LGBTQIA+ chorus music.

The Festival has previously been held in Auckland, Hobart and Canberra, and is the spiritual successor Sydney’s 2001 outing Camp Music.

Our very own Perth Pride Choir is taking the reins for the 2026 celebration, bringing more than 300 choiristers from around the world to our city to sing out loud in November.

The team have announced today that New Zealand’s Anthony Young is the winner of their choral competition, and will debut his winning composition Wander-Light at the closing Gala Concert.

Anthony is a highly experienced composer, based in Auckland, NZ. His works have been performed by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, the New Zealand & Tasmanian Symphony Orchestras, Tapestry New Opera Works (Toronto), OperaUpClose (London).

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as the winner!” Anthony says.

“I am delighted that as a member of GALS: Auckland’s Rainbow Choir, I will be at Out & Loud 2026 to perform Wander-Light.”

Perth Pride Choir Musical Director Mirelle Hopwood said it was tough to pick a winner from so many fantastic entries.

“This was ultimately the standout entry,” Mirelle said.

“It has originality, intelligent choral writing, expressive piano accompaniament, and creative use and choice of text.”

Anthony has received a $2,000 cash prize with the support of Voice Moves, WA’s major choral association.

Mirelle invites all to come along and enjoy the music of queer choirs from around the world at next year’s event.

“The festival is a wonderful event that celebrates the diversity of LGBTIQA+ people and the joy and community that singing in a massed choir brings.”

Out & Loud is coming to Perth in November 2026. Stay tuned to Perth Pride Choir and OUTinPerth for more details.