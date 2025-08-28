Check out all the ways to celebrate Wear It Purple

Since it was founded 15 years ago Wear it Purple Day has grown to be an international movement of expression, celebration and support.

By wearing purple on the last Friday of August, you will demonstrate to hundreds of thousands of rainbow young people across Australia that you see them, you support them, and you respect them.

While the actual day is on Friday, there’s events leading up to the big day and throughout the weekend.

Sign up for a game of lawn bowls

Bayswater Bowling Club are getting in on the action of Wear It Purple with a special gathering on Saturday. Head down to the club on Saturday 30th August between 12:30pm and 6pm for a social game with the LGBTIQA+ community and allies.

Guest speakers will be on hand to share their stories, including Perth Lynx Captain and Olympian, Anneli Maley, Thriving in Motion – Exercise for Young People representative Ben Quick and Wear it Purple ambassador Alexandro Gould-Arocha. So, grab a purple shirt, or hoodie, or whatever else you would like to wear and get along to Bayswater on Saturday to join in the fun!

Jen Beha, DEI Project Officer at Bowls WA, reflected on the significance of the sport embracing the Wear It Purple message.

“I understand the challenges personally, as I played for the original Perth Lynx (Breakers) in the Women’s National Basketball League at a time when no one was daring to ‘come out’, so I didn’t and felt I couldn’t.” Beha said.

“I could share many moments hearing homophobic comments during that time and that is the reason I am so passionate about hosting a Wear It Purple Day where young people can feel safe, supported, and inspired – or just come along and be.”

Catch up with PFLAG

On Sunday from 2:30pm PFLAG will be hosting a casual catch up. Find out the details on their Facebook page and send them a message to register interest. PFLAG are the parents, families and friends of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex.

Head down to The Court

The Court Hotel will be celebrating Wear It Purple Day on Friday and encourage everyone to rick up in a purple hue. They’ll have some special purple drinks, DJs and drag shows all night long, and some prizes for the best dressed.

Take a dive

Diving WA are also hosting a free event from 6pm on Friday night at HBF Stadium. It’s your chance to try diving as a sport! Find details of their event on Facebook.