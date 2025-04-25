Check out the trailer for Rebel Wilson’s new comedy ‘Bride Hard’

The trailer for Rebel Wilson’s upcoming comedy film Bride Hard has arrived giving a glimpse into the comedy queen’s return to the screen.

In the film Wilson plays Sam, a secret agent who is torn between her work and her responsibilities as Maid of Honour for her childhood friend’s wedding. When she drops the ball on her bridal preparations, she’s dumped in favor of another friend.

When terrorists take over the wedding (don’t you hate it when that happens), Sam has a chance to save the day and get back in her friend’s good graces.

The film is directed by Simon West who previously created action blockbusters Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and The Expendables 2.

Alongside Wilson is the cast is Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp, as well as Anna Chlumsky, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Stephen Dorff and Justin Hartley. The film is set for release in June.

While Wilson appeared in a sting of hit movies including Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and many romantic comedies, she’s taken time off in recent years to get fit, find love and author her autobiography.

Last year her debut film as a director The Deb was lost in controversy after Wilson made some accusations about the film’s producers, and they sued her for defamation. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, but since then it seems to have disappeared.

Ahead of Bride Hard arriving cinemas Wilson will appear in the musical Juliet & Romeo out next month. The film stars Clara Rugaard as Juliet and Jamie Ward as Romeo. Jason Isaacs, Rupert Graves, Rupert Everett and Derek Jacobi are also in the cast. Wilson will play Juliet’s mother Lady Capulet.

Also on Wilson’s schedule is the Christmas romantic comedy Tinsel Town which will see her star alongside Keifer Sutherland, and a host of British stars including Derek Jacobi, Meera Syal, Danny Dyer, Katherine Ryan, and Mawaan Rizwan.