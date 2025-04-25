Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Check out the trailer for Rebel Wilson’s new comedy ‘Bride Hard’

News

The trailer for Rebel Wilson’s upcoming comedy film Bride Hard has arrived giving a glimpse into the comedy queen’s return to the screen.

In the film Wilson plays Sam, a secret agent who is torn between her work and her responsibilities as Maid of Honour for her childhood friend’s wedding. When she drops the ball on her bridal preparations, she’s dumped in favor of another friend.

- Advertisement -

When terrorists take over the wedding (don’t you hate it when that happens), Sam has a chance to save the day and get back in her friend’s good graces.

The film is directed by Simon West who previously created action blockbusters Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and The Expendables 2.

Alongside Wilson is the cast is Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp, as well as Anna Chlumsky, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Stephen Dorff and Justin Hartley. The film is set for release in June.

While Wilson appeared in a sting of hit movies including Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and many romantic comedies, she’s taken time off in recent years to get fit, find love and author her autobiography.

Last year her debut film as a director The Deb was lost in controversy after Wilson made some accusations about the film’s producers, and they sued her for defamation. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, but since then it seems to have disappeared.

Ahead of Bride Hard arriving cinemas Wilson will appear in the musical Juliet & Romeo out next month. The film stars Clara Rugaard as Juliet and Jamie Ward as Romeo. Jason Isaacs, Rupert Graves, Rupert Everett and Derek Jacobi are also in the cast. Wilson will play Juliet’s mother Lady Capulet.

Also on Wilson’s schedule is the Christmas romantic comedy Tinsel Town which will see her star alongside Keifer Sutherland, and a host of British stars including Derek Jacobi, Meera Syal, Danny Dyer, Katherine Ryan, and Mawaan Rizwan.

Latest

Culture

Australian film ‘Jimpa’ to open both NewFest and Frameline LGBTIQA+ film festivals

0
The film has been getting rave reviews.
News

Graphic novel ‘Gender Queer’ reapproved for sale in Australia

0
After reviewing their earlier decision, the Classification Review Board came to the same conclusion.
Community

Living Proud’s Colin Longworth nominated for ‘Volunteer of the Year’ Award

0
The awards will be announced at a Gala ceremony this May.
Culture

A Madonna song has just surpassed a billion views on YouTube – can you guess which one?

0
It's maybe not the first song that comes to mind, or even the second, or third.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Australian film ‘Jimpa’ to open both NewFest and Frameline LGBTIQA+ film festivals

0
The film has been getting rave reviews.
News

Graphic novel ‘Gender Queer’ reapproved for sale in Australia

0
After reviewing their earlier decision, the Classification Review Board came to the same conclusion.
Community

Living Proud’s Colin Longworth nominated for ‘Volunteer of the Year’ Award

0
The awards will be announced at a Gala ceremony this May.
Culture

A Madonna song has just surpassed a billion views on YouTube – can you guess which one?

0
It's maybe not the first song that comes to mind, or even the second, or third.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

0
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.

Australian film ‘Jimpa’ to open both NewFest and Frameline LGBTIQA+ film festivals

OUTinPerth -
The film has been getting rave reviews.
Read more

Graphic novel ‘Gender Queer’ reapproved for sale in Australia

OUTinPerth -
After reviewing their earlier decision, the Classification Review Board came to the same conclusion.
Read more

Living Proud’s Colin Longworth nominated for ‘Volunteer of the Year’ Award

Graeme Watson -
The awards will be announced at a Gala ceremony this May.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture