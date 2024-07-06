Search
Check out the trailer for the final series of ‘Elite’

Culture

Spanish drama series Elite will bow out with its upcoming eighth series, and the just released trailer gives an insight into what fans can expect as the show reaches its climax.

Sex, drugs, parties, secrets, intrigue and murder as always are the key elements of the show set at the prestigious elite school Las Encinas.

The final season will introduce two new characters. Ane Rot will appear as Emilia Krawietz, while Nuno Gallego will play her sibling Hector.

This season will see the two characters “scatter chaos” as the leaders of the school’s alumni association.

The trailer also suggests a lot of sexual tension and interaction between the characters, which is what fans of the show have come to expect over its eight seasons.

The final series will arrive on Netflix on July 26th and consist of eight episodes.

This eighth season is created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca and stars Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Mirela Balić, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Nadia Al Saidi, Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Mina el Hammani, Iván Mendes, Maribel Verdú, and newcomers Ane Rot, Nuno Gallego, Alexandra Pino, and Mario Ermito, among others.

Take a look at the trailer for the final season.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

