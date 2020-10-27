‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ final season coming this December

The final chapter of Netflix’s breakout hit, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is coming to our screens this December.

Fans were shocked when Netflix announced the show’s cancellation back in July, which has crammed four action-packed seasons (or “parts”) into just two years.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been incredible honour from day one,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this year.

“The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.”

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”

Kiernan Shipka will be stepping down from the titular role, alongside Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis and Australia’s own Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda.

The show has been praised for its LGBTIQ+ representation, featuring a diverse range of relationships and sexualities on screen, as well as major transgender character in a main role, portrayed by non-binary actor Lachlan Watson.

Part 4 promises an evil unlike anything the gang have faced before, but very little is given away in the announcement’s short trailer.

Check it out below. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on December 31st.

