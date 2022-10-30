City of Bayswater is set to celebrate Pride this November

The City of Bayswater say they will shine a light on inclusion and diversity as they celebrate PrideFEST through a range of events in November.

Mayor Filomena Piffaretti said the City was delighted to take part in Pride WA’s annual celebrations for a second year.

“To celebrate PrideFEST, the City will host a meet and greet with Clint Strindberg AKA Cougar Morrison and Kay Barnard, our two LGBTQIA representatives on the newly expanded Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Committee,” she said.

“This year, the City appointed its first LGBTQIA representatives, as well as two representatives from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to its Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Committee, alongside two members representing people with disability.

“Broadening the Committee means it can now represent a range of diverse groups within the City of Bayswater.

“This is an important step towards promoting equality and equal opportunity for people who identify as LGBTQIA in our community.”

The mayor also highlighted that the city would host a meet-up for the intersex community. Partnering with Intersex WA the event coffee meet-up will be the first event of its kind for Perth’s intersex community.

“PrideFEST provides a perfect opportunity to highlight our differences and celebrate what makes us unique.

“Our City is a wonderfully diverse community and supporting Pride WA highlights our commitment to being inclusive. I encourage residents to get involved in the wide range of events on offer.” Mayor Piffaretti said.

What’s on in Bayswater during PrideFEST

Meet and Greet with the City of Bayswater’s Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Committee LGBTQIA representatives Clint Strindberg and Kay Barnard

11am-12pm, Saturday 5 November

Maylands Library

Drag Queen Storytime with Donna Kebab

12.30-1.30pm, Saturday 5 November

Maylands Library

The Day You Went Away: Queer Bereaved Meet-Up & Panel

2-4pm, Saturday 5 November

Morley Noranda Recreation Club

Pride in the Park

10am-12pm, Sunday 6 November

Noranda Nook

Intersex Community Coffee Meet Up

2.30-5pm, Sunday 6 November

Steam Haus Café, Maylands

Pride Roller Derby Exhibition Game

7-9pm, Saturday 12 November

The RISE, Maylands

Pride Poetry Night

6.30pm, Tuesday 15 November

Rabble Books & Games, Maylands

ExDRAGaganza

6pm-12am, Friday 25 November

Coventry Pavilion, Morley

For all the details of PrideFEST event head to Pride WA.

