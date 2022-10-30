City of Bayswater is set to celebrate Pride this November

The City of Bayswater say they will shine a light on inclusion and diversity as they celebrate PrideFEST through a range of events in November.
Mayor Filomena Piffaretti said the City was delighted to take part in Pride WA’s annual celebrations for a second year.
“To celebrate PrideFEST, the City will host a meet and greet with Clint Strindberg AKA Cougar Morrison and Kay Barnard, our two LGBTQIA representatives on the newly expanded Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Committee,” she said.
“This year, the City appointed its first LGBTQIA representatives, as well as two representatives from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to its Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Committee, alongside two members representing people with disability.
“Broadening the Committee means it can now represent a range of diverse groups within the City of Bayswater.
“This is an important step towards promoting equality and equal opportunity for people who identify as LGBTQIA in our community.”
The mayor also highlighted that the city would host a meet-up for the intersex community. Partnering with Intersex WA the event coffee meet-up will be the first event of its kind for Perth’s intersex community.
“PrideFEST provides a perfect opportunity to highlight our differences and celebrate what makes us unique.
“Our City is a wonderfully diverse community and supporting Pride WA highlights our commitment to being inclusive. I encourage residents to get involved in the wide range of events on offer.” Mayor Piffaretti said.
Meet and Greet with the City of Bayswater’s Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Committee LGBTQIA representatives Clint Strindberg and Kay Barnard
11am-12pm, Saturday 5 November
Maylands Library
Drag Queen Storytime with Donna Kebab
12.30-1.30pm, Saturday 5 November
Maylands Library
The Day You Went Away: Queer Bereaved Meet-Up & Panel
2-4pm, Saturday 5 November
Morley Noranda Recreation Club
Pride in the Park
10am-12pm, Sunday 6 November
Noranda Nook
Intersex Community Coffee Meet Up
2.30-5pm, Sunday 6 November
Steam Haus Café, Maylands
Pride Roller Derby Exhibition Game
7-9pm, Saturday 12 November
The RISE, Maylands
Pride Poetry Night
6.30pm, Tuesday 15 November
Rabble Books & Games, Maylands
ExDRAGaganza
6pm-12am, Friday 25 November
Coventry Pavilion, Morley
For all the details of PrideFEST event head to Pride WA.
OIP Staff
