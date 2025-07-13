Could you be Mr Bear Perth 2025?

The biggest event on the Bears social calendar is coming up, the competition to find the next Mr Bear Perth.

Last year’s winner Jeb Brown went on to be crowned Mr Australasian Bear at the recent Southern Hibernation gathering in Melbourne.

Entries are open now for this year’s event and you can find all the details on The Bears Perth website.

Mr Bear Perth acts as community outreach and as a representative for Bears Perth Inc by providing community engagement, fundraising, leadership and support.

While acting as a representative for the club, you will be a visible contributor to the wider Australasian bear community. You will promote the club at events locally and abroad, culminating in the Australasian Bear competition in June the following year.

This is an avenue to increase your visibility and build stronger community connections with the support of an incorporated club behind you. Ultimately, what you do with the title of “Mr Bear Perth” will be up to you!

The competition is open to people who are male and male-identifying, and there’s several rounds to the process including an interview, social events and taking to the stage for a performance on the big night.