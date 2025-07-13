Search
Could you be Mr Bear Perth 2025?

Culture

The biggest event on the Bears social calendar is coming up, the competition to find the next Mr Bear Perth.

Last year’s winner Jeb Brown went on to be crowned Mr Australasian Bear at the recent Southern Hibernation gathering in Melbourne.

Entries are open now for this year’s event and you can find all the details on The Bears Perth website.

Mr Bear Perth acts as community outreach and as a representative for Bears Perth Inc by providing community engagement, fundraising, leadership and support.

While acting as a representative for the club, you will be a visible contributor to the wider Australasian bear community. You will promote the club at events locally and abroad, culminating in the Australasian Bear competition in June the following year.

This is an avenue to increase your visibility and build stronger community connections with the support of an incorporated club behind you. Ultimately, what you do with the title of “Mr Bear Perth” will be up to you!

The competition is open to people who are male and male-identifying, and there’s several rounds to the process including an interview, social events and taking to the stage for a performance on the big night.

Culture

Live Aid: 40 years ago the music world came together fight famine in Africa

0
The iconic concert will be replayed on YouTube tonight to mark its 40th anniversary.
News

President Trump threatens to remove Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship

0
Despite having little power to carry out his threat, the US President has declared O'Donnell is a "threat to humanity".
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Hello Dolly’ actor Danny Lockin was born

0
Danny Lockin was violently murdered in 1977.
News

Trump administration removes bisexual people from Stonewall website

0
References to transgender people were deleted in January, not bisexual people are gone too.

Newsletter

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

