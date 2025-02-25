City of Perth says it remains committed to supporting LGBTIQA+ inclusion

The City of Perth has restated its support for LGBTIQA+ inclusion but ruled out making any public comment on the Australian Christian Lobby’s endorsement of Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas and their distribution of thousands of flyers arguing against transgender rights and recognition.

The statement follows Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas ignoring questions about the support he’s getting from the lobby group in his campaign to move to state politics.

Zempilas has taken a leave of absence from his role as the Lord Mayor of Perth while thestate election campaign is underway, he’s hoping to win the seat of Churchlands for the WA Liberal party.

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas has ignored calls to clarify his position on support from the ACL.

Last week The Australian Christian Lobby announced that they were dropping 10,000 flyers across the electorate arguing that transgender rights need to be wound back and voiced their supported Zempilas becoming the next member for the seat.

Zempilas has ignored media requests asking if he welcomes the support, or if agrees with the statements being made by the lobby group.

City of Perth LGBTIQA+ Advisory Group.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting Gregory Helleren, the co-chair of the city’s LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group asked the council asked the council if the Lord Mayor’s campaign was undermining the city’s commitment to their LGBTIQA+ inclusion plan.

“The Australian Christian Lobby has thrown their support behind Basil Zempilas campaigning for him to become the next member for Churchlands. Amongst the policies and initiatives published by the Australian Christian Lobby are numerous transphobic statements.” Helleren said.

“Furthermore, flyers recently distributed by the ACL claim that self sex identification compromises birth certificates and passports, puts women’s sport and spaces at risk and threatens safety in public toilets and changerooms.



“Mr Zempilas has not confirmed or denied welcoming the endorsement of the ACL, and whether he agrees with their published propositions. Although on leave, Mr Zempilas is still the Lord Mayor of the City of Perth and any association with the ACL’s transphobic rhetoric reflects poorly on the city and his fellow councilors.” Helleren said.

Responding to the concern the City of Perth’s Acting Manager for Community Development Rebecca Taylor said there had been no change to the city’s views on LGBTIQA+ inclusion and support.

“The City’s commitment to the city’s second LGBTIQA+ plan, as endorsed by council in October 2024 remains unchanged.

“The state government candidacy of Mr Zempilas is a private matter and it does not impact the City of Perth’s policies or commitments, and as such the city will not be issuing a statement on that.” Taylor said.