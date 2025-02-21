Australian Christian Lobby throws their support behind Basil Zempilas

EXCLUSIVE

The Australian Christian Lobby has thrown their support behind Basil Zempilas, campaigning for him to to become the next member for Churchlands.

In an email State Director Jacob Hill said the lobby group would deliver 10,000 flyers to households in the Churchlands electorate.

“We believe that by God’s grace, our flyers will make voters aware of the danger to girls and women that results from Labor ignoring biological reality and pretending that men can be women.

“Churchlands is one of 10 electorates we are campaigning in, where the Liberal candidates have a strong commitment to Christian values.

“Our aim is to see more people elected who share our values, and who are not afraid to speak up and stem the tide of gender ideology in our state.” Hill said in an email calling for people to help deliver the flyers.

Flyer from the Australian Christian Lobby.

Zempilas ran into controversy during the first month of his tenure as the Lord Mayor of Perth when he made crude comments about transgender women on his 6PR radio program.

OUTinPerth asked Zempilas if he welcomed the endorsement from the Australian Christian Lobby and if he agreed with the propositions set forth on their flyer.

Specifically, we asked if he held concerns about people who are transgender using bathrooms or changing rooms that align with their gender, and if elected to parliament he would move to stop transgender women and girls from participating in sport at a community level.



We asked if Zempilas would be in favour of restricting people from changing their gender on officials documents such as birth certificates, passports and driver’s licenses.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas is standing as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Churchlands.

We also know that following the uproar over his 2020 comments Zempilas spent time meeting transgender Western Australians and the parents of transgender youth and undertook training to improve his knowledge of people who are transgender.

We asked the candidate what his message was to members of the transgender community and their families who lives in the electorate of Churchlands.

Despite several emails and SMS messages we did not hear back from Basil Zempilas.

Churchlands MLA Chrstine Tonkin.

Labor call on the Liberals to stand up to a push they say is “divisive and dangerous”.

Christine Tonkin, the current Labor member for Churchlands, said rather than remaining silent Zempilas should be calling out the misinformation from the Australian Christian Lobby.

“The people of Churchlands are smart enough to see through this.” Tonkin told OUTInPerth.

“The WA Liberals and Basil Zempilas should make their views clear and condemn the ACL for the peddling misinformation that’s divisive and dangerous.

“There are so many wonderful Christians in Churchlands who are just focused on loving their neighbours. It’s sad that this small group of outsiders is interfering in our community, trying to sow division.

“Under a Cook Labor Government people from of every faith, culture, sexuality or gender identity are equally valued.” Tonkin said.

Christine McLean is the Greens candidate for Churchlands at the WA state election.

Greens candidate Caroline McLean questioned why the Australian Christian Lobby was making a campaign against transgender people rather than the major issues affecting Western Australians.

“While people are struggling to afford groceries and pay the rent, the ACL would rather focus their vast resources on fringe issues and target an already vulnerable community.

“Poll after poll tells us that a majority of Australians support the rights of trans and gender-diverse people, and their right to be free from discrimination and harm.” McLean said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au