City of Perth seeks people for its LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group

The City of Perth is seeking local community members to join its new LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group.

The LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group will guide the City in its growth as a diverse, equitable and inclusive organisation which represents all members of community.

The new group was instigated during the fallout from comments made by new Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas about people who are transgender and gender diverse.

Applicants to the advisory group can be people who live within the city of Perth or individuals that works for an organisation that services City of Perth residents and are passionate about advocating for LGBTQIA+ community.

Applications for the group must be received by 15th January 2021.

Find out more at the City of Perth.

OIP Staff

