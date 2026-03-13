Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt star in Spielberg thriller ‘Disclosure Day’

Culture

The latest from iconic director Steven Spielberg is an original sci-fi thriller that questions if we’re really alive.

Disclosure Day explores a mysterious US news broadcast where the presenter is seemingly possessed, delivering a bizarre message in an unknown language.

- Advertisement -

Two young people seem to have the keys to unravel the mystery, setting out on a dangerous journey to disclose an earth-shattering secret to the world.

The film stars Challengers‘ Josh O’Connor, The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.

Check out the trailer below. Disclosure Day releases this June.

Latest

Culture

Australian-first ‘Lighting the Sound’ illuminates Albany this March

0
A magical Australian-exclusive event is shining a light on the Great Southern region this month.
Culture

Arlo Parks shares new tune ‘Get Go’

0
Arlo Parks has shared another tune from her forthcoming...
News

BBC axes queer dating shows ‘I Kissed a Boy’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl’

0
The Dannii Minogue fronted series will not be returning for a third season.
News

‘I Swear’ is an incredible film that expands your world and restores your faith in humanity

0
It is the true life story of John Davidson who was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at the age of 15.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Australian-first ‘Lighting the Sound’ illuminates Albany this March

0
A magical Australian-exclusive event is shining a light on the Great Southern region this month.
Culture

Arlo Parks shares new tune ‘Get Go’

0
Arlo Parks has shared another tune from her forthcoming...
News

BBC axes queer dating shows ‘I Kissed a Boy’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl’

0
The Dannii Minogue fronted series will not be returning for a third season.
News

‘I Swear’ is an incredible film that expands your world and restores your faith in humanity

0
It is the true life story of John Davidson who was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at the age of 15.
News

Finalists for the 2026 Pride in Sport Awards announced

0
The awards recognise individuals, clubs and organisations helping to make sport more inclusive for LGBTQ+ communities across Australia.

Australian-first ‘Lighting the Sound’ illuminates Albany this March

Leigh Andrew Hill -
A magical Australian-exclusive event is shining a light on the Great Southern region this month.
Read more

Arlo Parks shares new tune ‘Get Go’

Graeme Watson -
Arlo Parks has shared another tune from her forthcoming third album Ambiguous Desire, which will arrive on 3rd April. Get Go sees the British...
Read more

BBC axes queer dating shows ‘I Kissed a Boy’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl’

Graeme Watson -
The Dannii Minogue fronted series will not be returning for a third season.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture