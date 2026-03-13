Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt star in Spielberg thriller ‘Disclosure Day’

The latest from iconic director Steven Spielberg is an original sci-fi thriller that questions if we’re really alive.

Disclosure Day explores a mysterious US news broadcast where the presenter is seemingly possessed, delivering a bizarre message in an unknown language.

Two young people seem to have the keys to unravel the mystery, setting out on a dangerous journey to disclose an earth-shattering secret to the world.

The film stars Challengers‘ Josh O’Connor, The Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.

Check out the trailer below. Disclosure Day releases this June.