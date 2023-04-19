Comedian Barry Humphries rushed to hospital as health declines

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Comedian Barry Humphries has been rushed to hospital due to a sudden decline in his health. The man behind the iconic character of Dame Edna Everage had been recovering at home following a recent hip replacement procedure.

Humphries, who is 89, spent decades performing his comedy characters including Sir Les Patterson, Sandy Stone, and his most successful alter-ego Dame Edna Everage. He delivered a farewell tour in 2013.

The comedian suffered a fall in February when he slipped on a rug while reaching for a book. The injury led to the hip replacement surgery, and while he had been recovering at home, he’s had to return to hospital due to complications.

London has been Humphries home for many decades, but his injury occurred while he was on holiday in Sydney, and he has remained in Australia while recovering.

Humphries lost a lot of LGBTIQA+ fans when he spoke out against transgender people in 2016.

In an interview with the UK’s The Telegraph, Humphries bemoaned contemporary political correctness as “new puritanism”.

“You can’t describe the world as it is anymore,” Humphries said, “You get jumped on.”

Voicing his support for fellow Australian, who had recently made disparaging comments about transgender people and transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner.

“You’re a mutilated man, that’s all,” he told the paper, “Self-mutilation, what’s all this carry on? Caitlyn Jenner – what a publicity-seeking ratbag.”

“It’s all given the stamp – not of respectability, but authenticity or something. If you criticise anything you’re racist or sexist or homophobic.”

Humphries later released a statement from his character Dame Enda distancing himself from his own comments.

Two years later in an interview with The Spectator magazine he was quoted as saying “transgenderism” is “a fashion — how many different kinds of lavatory can you have? And it’s pretty evil when it’s preached to children by crazy teachers”.

Humphries said that those who got upset as his comments describing sex change operations as “mutilation”, were probably upset because they had paid so much for their procedures.

In 2019 the Melbourne Comedy Festival took Humphries name off their top award, announcing it would no longer be known as ‘The Barry’.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.