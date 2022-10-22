Comedian Dylan Moran locks in Australian tour for 2023

Comedian Dylan Moran is heading back to Australia in 2023 with his new show We Got This.

The tour will kick off in Hobart on Wednesday 19th April before heading to Launceston, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, and finally Woolongong.

The Perth show will be at the Perth Concert Hall on Monday 8th May 2023, with tickets for all shows on sale now.

We Got This, is Morans first full stand-up show since 2019’s acclaimed Dr. Cosmos, is the latest sideways glance at the folly of modern-day life from the Irish comedian, fuelled by the past two years that we’ve all been living.

“We are bruised. We are fucked up. We are all sore,” he says. “It’s not just the pandemic. It’s the times and how we’ve got through it.”

“Everybody’s very angry at politicians and they always are. But I’m angry at us, the way we’ve decided to live or what we’ve decided to put up with.” Moran said announcing the string of shows.

In particular, the multi-billion dollar tech corporations – the Facebooks and the Googles of this world – will be taking the brunt of his ire.

“I have to talk about it because it’s so enmeshed in the fabric of everything, now that we’re all having this major reaction,” Moran said.

“Look at the way we’ve been living. Effectively, we’ve been in a miked prison cell, all sort of communicating on Zoom or whatever… I can’t believe how docile and bovine whole populations are being with these tech realities that we’ve just accepted wholesale.”

The Irish comedian came to wide-spread popularity through his television show Black Books that ran for four seasons. The program which originally ran from 2000-2004 has gained a whole new legion of fans since it was added to streaming service Netflix.

See all the dates for Dylan Moran: We Got This and secure tickets at Adrian Bohm Presents.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.