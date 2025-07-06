Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Queer NAIDOC: Celebrate NAIDOC Week at WA Museum Boola Bardip

Culture

The National NAIDOC Committee, CAMP4MOB and BRG Productions are teaming up with WA Museum Boola Bardip to celebrate both NAIDOC Week and LGBTQIA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Queer NAIDOC will be hosted by CAMP4MOB’s Lulkbudia Mclean Gerrard and Elisha Jacobs-Smith, with an event designed to honour Queer Mob and those who came before to lay the path we walk today towards a happy, healthy and thriving community.

- Advertisement -

Open to LGBTQIA+SB First Nations folks of all ages, the event will open with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, followed by morning tea and yarns with LGBTQIA+SB Elders.

QUEER NAIDOC: BOORLOO/PERTH

There will also be a bush crafting workshop with Yabini Kickett, and a chilled-out selection of tunes from DJ Agapantha.

This year’s NAIDOC Week theme is The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy, celebrating the achievements of the past and the bright future ahead, empowered by the strength of young leaders, the vision of our communities, and the legacy of ancestors.

Queer NAIDOC will be held at WA Museum Boola Bardip on Saturday, 12 July. For tickets and more information, head to Eventbrite.

Latest

Culture

Mystery shakes up a sleepy beachside town in ‘The Family Next Door’

0
ABC has announced a new mystery drama series is coming to our screens this August.
News

US governors ordered to remove all rainbow crossings

0
US Secretary of Transport, Sean Duffy, says political messaging on raods are a safety hazard.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Marsha P. Johnson

0
LGBTQIA+ rights pioneer Marsha P Johnson passed away on this day in 1992.
News

UK Reform leader Nigel Farage says gay marriage is “wrong”

0
Farage says the issue is now settled, but restated he's never been a supporter of same-sex couples being allowed to marry.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Mystery shakes up a sleepy beachside town in ‘The Family Next Door’

0
ABC has announced a new mystery drama series is coming to our screens this August.
News

US governors ordered to remove all rainbow crossings

0
US Secretary of Transport, Sean Duffy, says political messaging on raods are a safety hazard.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Marsha P. Johnson

0
LGBTQIA+ rights pioneer Marsha P Johnson passed away on this day in 1992.
News

UK Reform leader Nigel Farage says gay marriage is “wrong”

0
Farage says the issue is now settled, but restated he's never been a supporter of same-sex couples being allowed to marry.
Community

Barn Dance is heading to a Gold Rush

0
Tickets to Perth's big night of boot scooting and bandanas are now on sale.

Mystery shakes up a sleepy beachside town in ‘The Family Next Door’

OUTinPerth -
ABC has announced a new mystery drama series is coming to our screens this August.
Read more

US governors ordered to remove all rainbow crossings

OUTinPerth -
US Secretary of Transport, Sean Duffy, says political messaging on raods are a safety hazard.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Remembering Marsha P. Johnson

OUTinPerth -
LGBTQIA+ rights pioneer Marsha P Johnson passed away on this day in 1992.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture