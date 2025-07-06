Queer NAIDOC: Celebrate NAIDOC Week at WA Museum Boola Bardip

The National NAIDOC Committee, CAMP4MOB and BRG Productions are teaming up with WA Museum Boola Bardip to celebrate both NAIDOC Week and LGBTQIA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Queer NAIDOC will be hosted by CAMP4MOB’s Lulkbudia Mclean Gerrard and Elisha Jacobs-Smith, with an event designed to honour Queer Mob and those who came before to lay the path we walk today towards a happy, healthy and thriving community.

Open to LGBTQIA+SB First Nations folks of all ages, the event will open with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, followed by morning tea and yarns with LGBTQIA+SB Elders.

There will also be a bush crafting workshop with Yabini Kickett, and a chilled-out selection of tunes from DJ Agapantha.

This year’s NAIDOC Week theme is The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy, celebrating the achievements of the past and the bright future ahead, empowered by the strength of young leaders, the vision of our communities, and the legacy of ancestors.

Queer NAIDOC will be held at WA Museum Boola Bardip on Saturday, 12 July. For tickets and more information, head to Eventbrite.