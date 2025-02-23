Search
Comedian Jen Brister is coming to Australia with ‘Reactive’

British stand-up, writer and actress Jen Brister has announced her debut headline tour of Australia and New Zealand set for later this year – bringing her brand-new Reactive show to audiences in Wellington, Auckland, Canberra, Brisbane, Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from May 20th. 

Jen has played a few one-off shows in the region previously but is making a return with her first fully fledged headline tour in Australia and New Zealand after over a decade between visits. 

“I can’t wait to be back performing in Australia after an 11-year hiatus. I’m also very excited for my debut shows in NZ – this will be my very first tour down under and I’m expecting great things!” Brister said.

While Brister hasn’t been appearing live in Australia, we’ve certainly seen her hilarious comedic takes on raising children, the challenges of leaving the house, tackling life in your 40s, and her take on world events.

She’s also been a regular guest on popular British shows including Q.I, Mock the Week, The Weakest Link, and Live at the Apollo. Her book, a comedy memoir, The Other Mother was published by Square Peg in 2019.

Early in her career she spoke about the challenges of coming out to her very religious Spanish mother.

Tickets to the Australian and New Zealand tour are selling fast, and a few extra shows have been added.

Brister will play two shows at The Rechabite on Sunday 8th June.

