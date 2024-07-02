Community sporting and recreational facilities grants open

Sporting groups can apply for much needed funding as the WA government opens applications for two important grant schemes with over $20million of funding available.

Community sporting and recreational clubs across the state are now eligible to apply for the small grants round of the popular Community Sporting and Recreational Facilities Fund (CSRFF) and Community Night Lights Program (CNLP) grant programs, which fund projects up to the value of $500,000.

Minister for Sports and Recreation, David Templeman, said to date the programs have helped hundreds of groups across the state.

“The Community Sporting and Recreational Facilities Fund and the Community Night Lights Program are popular grant programs that have helped hundreds of sporting and recreational groups around the state.” the minister said.

“This particular round has had a change in criteria and for applications under the $500,000 there is no longer a requirement for clubs to fund a third of the total cost.

“It is important however, that clubs work with their local government to ensure that they have support at that level.

“This is just another way that the Cook Government is doing the right thing for WA.” Minister Templeman said.

Examples of small grant projects include cricket pitches and practice wickets, safety upgrades, minor upgrades to swimming pools, small floodlighting projects, court upgrades, shade shelters and planning studies up to a maximum value of $25,000.

Application forms are available from local governments in the metropolitan area and Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries offices in regional areas.

The government advises that applicants should check the closing date with their local governments, as they do vary, and grants must be acquitted by 15 June 2025.

Find out more about the Community Sporting and Recreational Facilities Fund online and explore the Club Night Lights Program.