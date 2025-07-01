Search
Internet darling bbno$ announces first Australian tour

Culture

Online sensation bbno$ (pronounced Baby No Money) is heading to Australia and New Zealand this October and November for his debut tour down under.

The Canadian artist has made a name for himself online with his mischevious presence, captivating audiences with his personal brand of genre-blending high-energy tunes.

bbn0$ is known for his international hits including Edamame (2021), and Lalala (2019) as well as viral sensations it boy and two (2024).

The artist prides himself on making music that reminds the world to have fun and not take life too seriously.

With more than 800,000 followers on Twitter, bbno$ has been a vocal supporter of LGBTIQA+ rights and previously collaborated with Canada’s Drag Race‘s inaugural winner Priyanka.

bbno$ is coming to Australia and New Zealand in October and November, including Perth’s Metro City on Saturday, 1 November. For more, head to handsometours.com

Community

Perth Pride Choir take the lead on Out & Loud Festival 2026

0
Our very own Perth Pride Choir is taking the reins for the next year's celebration of LGBTIQA+ chorus music.
Culture

Read ‘Lie with Me’ and head to the Queer Book Club in July

0
This short novel from French author Philippe Besson is the book of the month.
News

Inquest finds The Vivienne died of cardio-respiratory arrest due to ketamine use

0
The drag star died in January after taking the drug for recreational purposes.
News

Police arrest more than 50 people ahead of Istanbul Pride parade

0
Homosexuality is not illegal in Türkiye, but public displays are not tolerated by the government.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

