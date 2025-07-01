Internet darling bbno$ announces first Australian tour

Online sensation bbno$ (pronounced Baby No Money) is heading to Australia and New Zealand this October and November for his debut tour down under.

The Canadian artist has made a name for himself online with his mischevious presence, captivating audiences with his personal brand of genre-blending high-energy tunes.

bbn0$ is known for his international hits including Edamame (2021), and Lalala (2019) as well as viral sensations it boy and two (2024).

The artist prides himself on making music that reminds the world to have fun and not take life too seriously.

With more than 800,000 followers on Twitter, bbno$ has been a vocal supporter of LGBTIQA+ rights and previously collaborated with Canada’s Drag Race‘s inaugural winner Priyanka.

bbno$ is coming to Australia and New Zealand in October and November, including Perth’s Metro City on Saturday, 1 November. For more, head to handsometours.com