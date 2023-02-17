Concern that Australian was smuggled to Somalia for conversion therapy

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs have confirmed they are providing assistance to an Australian in Somalia after allegations he was forcibly taken to the country for conversion therapy.

In Senate Estimates this week Shadow Immigration Minister Simon Birmingham asked officials if they were aware “of a case of an Australian allegedly forcibly removed from Australia allegedly under a false passport to undergo gay conversion therapy in Somalia”.

“Has the department been in a position to take any action to assist this individual?” Senator Birmingham asked.

Consular operations assistant secretary Ian Gerard confirmed the government was providing assistance to an Australian in Somalia.

“The Australian High Commission in Nairobi continues to support that Australian and monitor his welfare,” Gerard said.

Details of the individual have not been made public. Being gay is illegal in Somali and some areas of the country have the death penalty. LGBT people are regularly prosecuted by the government.

OIP Staff

