Troye Sivan shares new remix EP ‘Honey’

Troye Sivan has surprised fans with another release form his acclaimed album Something To Give Each Other album.

Honey is the forth single from the album following the success of Rush, You Just Got Me Started, and One of Your Girls. The release comes with three distinct mixes from UK producer and DJ Mura Masa.

Each remix caters to a distinct mood – euphoria, wonder, or chill, and are being released in partnership with ice-cream brand Magnum.

The new EP comes as Sivan gets ready to begin a tour through Europe. It gets underway on May 29th in Portugal and conclude in the UK on June 28th.

Following this, Troye will join forces with Charli XCX for a co-headlining tour across the USA, starting September 14th and running through October 23rd. 

Mura Masa might not be a household name, but the British artist has been releasing music for over a decade, and he’s still only 28 years old.

Alexander George Edward Crossan to his parents, he began making music when he 16 years old, and began uploading mixes and bootlegs to Soundcloud.

His track Lotus Eater began getting airplay in the BBC and soon he was signing a record deal. He’s since worked with ASAP Rocky, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens, Damon Albarn, Charlie XCX, Nile Rodgers and Haim.

Take a listen to the Wonder version of the tune.

Community

Thorne Harbour Health quits social media platform X over safety concerns

0
How's your relationship with social media?
News

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto settles two defamation cases

0
Pesutto has settled cases brought by Kellie-Jay Keen and Angie Jones.
News

Margaret Court says children are going to school as cats!

0
Religious leader shares urban myth designed to target trans youth.
News

IDAHOBIT events spread to over 60 countries

0
This tear's theme is "No one left behind: equality, freedom, and justice for all."

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

