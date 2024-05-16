Troye Sivan shares new remix EP ‘Honey’

Troye Sivan has surprised fans with another release form his acclaimed album Something To Give Each Other album.

Honey is the forth single from the album following the success of Rush, You Just Got Me Started, and One of Your Girls. The release comes with three distinct mixes from UK producer and DJ Mura Masa.

- Advertisement -

Each remix caters to a distinct mood – euphoria, wonder, or chill, and are being released in partnership with ice-cream brand Magnum.

The new EP comes as Sivan gets ready to begin a tour through Europe. It gets underway on May 29th in Portugal and conclude in the UK on June 28th.

Following this, Troye will join forces with Charli XCX for a co-headlining tour across the USA, starting September 14th and running through October 23rd.

Mura Masa might not be a household name, but the British artist has been releasing music for over a decade, and he’s still only 28 years old.

Alexander George Edward Crossan to his parents, he began making music when he 16 years old, and began uploading mixes and bootlegs to Soundcloud.

His track Lotus Eater began getting airplay in the BBC and soon he was signing a record deal. He’s since worked with ASAP Rocky, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens, Damon Albarn, Charlie XCX, Nile Rodgers and Haim.

Take a listen to the Wonder version of the tune.