Couch Potato | Explore polyamory on this week’s edition of Compass

This week’s edition of the ABC program Compass explores polyamorous relationships and people who find happiness with multiple partners.

Chris and Nick share that they were in a non-monogamous relationship for a couple of years when they met dancer and choreographer Joel. The trio formed a throuple, and appear on the show to explain how their relationship worked.

- Advertisement -

“It was the easiest thing ever.” Joel says about entering a relationship with two people. “I’d never thought about, I’d never thought about polyamory, I just really wanted a relationship.”

He shares that he knew Nick and Chris were serious when they purchased a king-sized bed. “For me polyamory is just this authentic way that we’re supposed to be living, which is in broader extended family groups. I think if Nick, Chris and I as a queer family.” he shares.

Over time their relationship changed and morphed from being a throupe to a polycule, a configuration where Nick and Chris maintain their relationship, and Joel and Chris also have a relationship.

Podcasters Abbey and Liam are a married couple and young parents who share their experiences of ethical non-monogamy. They created the Evolving Love podcast to create a space to talk about different kinds of relationships.

They talk about the importance of compersion, described as the opposite of jealously, it’s finding pleasure in your partner having joy through other relationships.

Join Sioban Marin for this episode looks into navigating boundaries, stigma, insecurities, and the natural feelings of jealousy that can arise.

Compass airs on Sunday 27th April at 6:30pm on ABCTV and will be available in iView.

Meet the Australian cast of ‘Ghosts’

The Australian version of the comedy Ghosts is filming in Perth and details of the cast and characters has just been released.

The Australian version of the show follows on from the success US adaptation and a recent German take on the paranormal comedy tale. French and Greek productions are also in the works.

The eight-episode comedy series is set in a haunted country house full of new ghosts who are as chaotic, unpredictable and messy as Australian history itself.

Ghosts Australia stars Tamala as Kate and Rowan Witt as Sean. Just like in the other iterations of the show, they’re a young couple who suddenly inherit a large country house that they plan to turn into a hotel, the only problem it’s filled with ghosts that only one of them can see.

Haunting the Australian halls are six ghostly residents, each with a tale to tell. There will be Eileen, played by Mandy McElhinney, an Irish potato famine survivor, hardworking publican and mother of 13 children.

Gideon, played by Brent Hill, is a stoic naval officer, fresh off the Third Fleet with similarly fresh ideas about race, gender and politics. While Miranda, portrayed by Ines English, is a socialite bride-to-be from the early 1900s, repressing more than just her brutal opinions on the other ghosts.

More recent arrival in the afterlife is Lindy, played by Michelle Brasier, who is a vibrant 1980s aerobics instructor with people-pleasing tendencies and terrible taste in men.

Joon (George Zhao) is a handsome young Chinese miner from the gold rush era with an eternal concussion and a penchant for married women, and Satan (Jackson Tozer) is a misunderstood 90s bikie with a heart of gold who is most comfortable in a 2IC role and watching romcoms in secret.

Six spirits, one sprawling mansion, and enough supernatural shenanigans to fill a haunted eternity.

Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest Chief Executive Officer, welcomed the production to Western Australia.

“Ghosts has entertained audiences all around the world, and we’re so pleased to welcome Network 10, Paramount+ and BBC Studios Productions Australia to Western Australia for the Australian series. The production will kick off what is set to be an exciting year for the WA screen sector, creating a slew of opportunities for Western Australians.”

Ghosts Australia will premiere on Paramount+ and Network 10 later this year.

And Just Like That… a new era begins with the third series

Fans of Sex and the City have had mixed opinions on spin-off show And Just Like That… some love catching up with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda a decade on from the much-loved TV series that continued on with a couple of movies, others can’t stand the updated show. It’s fair to say a fair amount of people who can’t stand the new take also still watch it relentlessly, it’s a hate watch.

The third season is coming soon, and maybe the show will break free from its bonds. The most annoying characters appear to have been written out, and we’re not just talking about Che Diaz, can we all finally get over Samantha not being in it, and it looks like it’s goodbye podcaster Jackie Nee too. Sadly, Dr Nia Wallace played by Karen Pittman is also out of the show, reportedly due to scheduling issues.

The trailer shows us that Anthony’s poet turned hot bread delivery boy Guiseppe has returned, and Lily has a new relationship with a hot ballet dancer – will there be a next generation spin-off soon?

There’s also been paparazzi photos from the shoot that showed lots of the cast all dressed in black, kicking off speculation that a long running cast member might be getting written out. There’s been no news if Miranda’s ex-husband Steve, or son Brady are in this season.

Patti LuPone, Rosemary DeWitt, Rosie O’Donnell and Jonathan Cake are slated to appear in the new season which will air on HBO Max from 30th May.

New trailer for The Four Seasons

A new trailer for the upcoming series The Four Seasons has arrived. The Tina Fey penned show is coming to Netflix this May.

It’s a remake of Alan Alda’s 1981 comedy film that he wrote, directed and starred in alongside Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Sandy Dennis and others. After the success of the movie, it had a short-lived TV spin off.

This time the story is being presented as eight half hour comedy episodes, and it’s produced and written by Fey and her collaborators. The story is about three couples who head off on short vacations together each season.

Fey stars alongside Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Erika Henningsen, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Will Forte and Marco Calvani. Alan Alda, who is now 89 years old, also makes an appearance.