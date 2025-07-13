Live Aid: 40 years ago the music world came together fight famine in Africa

It was on this day in 1985 that the iconic Live Aid concert took place in London and Philadelphia, a worldwide broadcast of the event was groundbreaking for its time.

It featured many of the biggest names in Rock n Roll, alongside many artists now considered global icons who were at the beginnings of their careers.

- Advertisement -

The set from Queen was later recreated for the finale of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and is considered one of the highlights of the show, but here was also performances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Who, David Bowie, The Beach Boys, Eric Clapton, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, and a reformed Led Zeppelin.

Madonna, Howard Jones, Paul Young, Sade, Nik Kershaw, Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet were some of the younger acts involved in the show.

In late 1984 the music world drew attention to a devastating famine in Ethiopia when Bod Geldof and Midge Ure created the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas bringing together a wide range of musicians.

Months later under the leadership of Quincy Jones the Americans echoed the exercise with their star-studded We Are the World.

Geldof’s next ambitious idea was a dual concert, beginning in London and then switching over to the USA, all broadcast via satellite to a global audience who were encouraged to donate money.

The show included some unexpected collaborations. Pink Floyd’s Dave Gilmour played guitar for Bryan Ferry’s set, George Michael and Andrew Ridgely from Wham! teamed up with Elton John and Kiki Dee.

Alison Moyet performed with Paul Young, Bo Diddley and Albert Collins joined George Thorogood and the Destroyers, and Madonna teamed up with The Thompson Twins, Steve Stevens and Nile Rodgers to sing a Beatles classic, and Tina Turner made a guest appearance alongside Mick Jagger.

It was the last time Duran Duran played together as their original five piece line-up until they reformed in 2000. Phil Collins played both the London and Philadelphia shows, catching the Concorde to make it across the Atlantic. Sadly for British pop star Adam Ant it marked a downturn in his career, he performed his new single Vive Le Rock, and was the only artist to go down in the charts after his Live Aid set.

Some high profile people also acted as presenters introducing each act including Jack Nicholson, John Hurt, Billy Connolly, Chevy Chase, Bette Midler, Don Johnson, and George Segal.

For many years the concert remained just a memory, until it was released on DVD allowing everyone to relive the experience.

Today the whole show will live-streamed on the Live Aid YouTube channel. The concert replay gets underway at 7pm.