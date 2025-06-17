Couch Potato | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is nearly here, and while a fourth season has already begun production, Paramount have just announced they’ll also be a fifth season that will bring the series to it’s conclusion.

The third season is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, 17 July exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Fans will be eager to see what happens next after the show’s second season ended on a cliff-hanger.

- Advertisement -

With Star Trek Discovery coming to an end after its fifth season, and Star Trek: Section 31 being scaled back from a series to TV-movie, and Star Trek: Picard also ending it’s run, Trekkers are light-on for more adventures of the federation, but fear not – another new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is coming soon.

Photograph Marni Grossman / Paramount.

In season three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn.

But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

The new series features the regular cast with some big name guest stars. Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn appear, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

OUTinPerth has watched the first five episodes of the new series and we’re desperate to know what happens next! And we have to wait until mid-August for our next adventure!

While Strange New Worlds does not have the proliferation of queer, trans and non-binary characters that filled Discovery, we do love all the characters who populate Strange New Worlds and adore how each episode takes you in a completely unexpected direction exploring different themes, challenges and storytelling techniques.

Log on to Disney+ for a new feature documentary about astronaut Sally Ride

Sally Ride is in the history books as the third woman ever to go into space, and the first American astronaut.

It was not until after she died in 2012 at the age of 61 that the world learned that she was also a lesbian, and in a loving long term relationship for 27 years. Ride could add to her accomplishments being the first gay person, that we know of, who ventured towards the stars.

This new documentary from National Geographic is created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini, and sees Ride’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tell the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time.

‘Moonbird’ arrives on SBS this week

Nathan Maynard’s memorable play The Season explored the lives of an Indigenous family in Tasmania as they gathered for the annual muttonbirding season.

This Thursday on SBS you can see his new work Moonbird which is based in the same setting. The series explores the relationship between a recently sober father (former Yirra Yaakin Artistic Director Kyle Morrison) and his son (Lennox Monaghan; Deadloch, Windcatcher) who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote Tasmanian island.

The work was co-written with Adam Thompson. It premieres Thursday 19 June at 8.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand.

The camera are rolling on the final instalment of ‘Heartstopper’ (Photo: Samuel Dore / Netflix).

The cameras are rolling on the final outing for ‘Heartstopper’

The cameras are rolling for the final outing of Heartstopper. After three hugely popular series the story of Charlie and Nick is wrapping up with a feature film length final outing.

The full cast has not yet been revealed but its expected that series regulars Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy) will be back. Fingers crossed Olivia Coleman will also be able to make a few days filming too.

New series on the way

Wondering if there’s a new series of one of your favourite shows on the way? We’ve got a few updates.

Karen Pirie is getting a second series, years after the first season dropped. Lauren Lyle returns as the title character.



An upcoming third season of Trigger Point will take us on new adventures with explosives experts Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and a fourth season has already been commissioned.



A new season of Slow Horses is in the can.



Filming has begun on the second season of the Noah Wyle series The Pitt.

And a teaser for the third season of The Diplomat has dropped, and fans of The West Wing will squeal with the reveal of a new cast member.



