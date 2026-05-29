WA Health reports seven cases of Mpox in the last week

WA Health have highlighted that there have been seven notifications of cases of Mpox in the last week.

Health officials are undertaking contact tracing to alert people who may have become exposed to the virus.

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The news comes following alerts that the number of cases in 2026 is rises rapidly. There have been 22 Mpox cases reported in WA so far in 2026, compared with 27 cases for the whole year 2025 and 23 cases in 2024.

While cases of Mpox have predominately been in the LGBTIQA+ community, not all of the cases in 20026 have been. Two of the cases notified this year were cis women, a first in WA. Another two notifications were in heterosexual men.

Nineteen of the recent cases were acquired-locally, while three were acquired overseas.

Dr Paul Armstrong, Director Communicable Disease Control said the Department was working closely with affected individuals and contacts to help prevent further spread of the virus.

“Mpox is a viral infection that typically causes mild illness, including fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes or fatigue, followed by a skin rash or lesions,” Dr Armstrong said.

“It does not spread easily between people and is mainly transmitted through very close or intimate contact with an infected person.

“While anyone can contract Mpox, recent cases in Australia and internationally have occurred more commonly among sexually active gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.”

Dr Armstrong encouraged eligible Western Australians to consider vaccination, particularly before overseas travel to countries experiencing Mpox transmission.

“The Mpox vaccine is available through sexual health clinics and participating GPs for people at higher risk of exposure,” he said.

“Two doses are recommended for optimal protection, and vaccination can reduce the risk of infection and severe disease.”

Learn more about Mpox

Mpox can be spread from person-to-person through skin-to-skin contact, including during sex, and contact with contaminated item

Symptoms usually start within five days to three weeks of exposure to the virus and may include a rash that can look like bumps, pimples or sores, which later develop into fluid-filled lesions, pustules or ulcers.

Some people also have fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, or enlarged lymph glands.

People can help prevent the spread of mpox by avoiding sex if they have any signs of sores or blisters, limiting sexual partners, and keeping contact details of new partners to help with contact tracing if needed. Condoms offer some protection, but only protect the area of skin covered (sores can be on and around other parts of the genitals and body).

Anyone who is concerned they may have been exposed to Mpox, or is experiencing symptoms consistent with the infection, should call ahead before attending a healthcare facility so precautions can be arranged.

Alternatively, people can contact healthdirect for medical advice on 1800 022 222.

WA Health will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if the public health risk changes.

For information about Mpox symptoms, eligibility and vaccination locations see: HealthyWA.