National call for support for LGBTQIA+ domestic and family violence victim-survivors 

In recognition of LGBTQ+ Domestic Violence Awareness Day, the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation has issued a call to action, saying it has never been more important for allies to stand in active solidarity with LGBTQIA+ victim-survivors of domestic and family violence.

While today marks an important moment of awareness, the Foundation says 2026 represents a pivotal shift in the conversation. In an increasingly polarised social landscape, it is calling for a more vocal and visible commitment from straight and cisgender allies to help achieve greater visibility, understanding, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

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The statistics remain staggering. More than 60% of LGBTQIA+ people report having experienced domestic or family violence (Private Lives 3 Report, 2020).

Despite this, support services for many LGBTQIA+ victim-survivors remain inaccessible, uninformed, or unsafe. Safety in regional and remote communities remains a top concern, as visibility and support options are even more limited.

“Domestic and family violence within the LGBTQIA+ community in Australia is not a niche issue – it is a national crisis. While awareness and support are growing, this work cannot happen in a vacuum. We must work hand-in-hand with our allies to increase visibility, education, and understanding, and for them to use their voices where ours may not be heard,” said Sue Webeck, Director (Deputy Chair) of the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

“This year, we are asking everyone to join us in raising awareness of abuse in LGBTQIA+ relationships by understanding the common signs of abuse, showing empathy, and connecting people to safe, inclusive support. We all have a role to play in ensuring that every Australian, regardless of who they love or how they identify, is seen, heard, and believed.”

To mark the day, a special parliamentary event is being held at Australian Parliament House, bringing together policymakers and community leaders to help bridge the gap between awareness and legislative action.

The Foundation notes that for LGBTQIA+ individuals, barriers to seeking help are often weaponised by perpetrators. This can include threats of outing a partner, withholding gender-affirming care, or exploiting fears that mainstream services will not understand their lived experiences.

The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation urges all Australians to educate themselves about the unique signs of abuse within LGBTQIA+ relationships. It also encourages people to challenge homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia when they encounter it, as these environments can provide cover for abusers.

Finally, the Foundation encourages people to listen without bias when someone discloses their experience, ensuring victim-survivors feel safe and validated.

For more information, training resources, or to find out how you can support the day, visit dvafoundation.org.

Do you need support?

Support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au