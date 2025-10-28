Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Court rules Queensland’s ban on puberty blockers and hormones is unlawful

News

The Queensland Health Department’s ban on youth experiencing gender dysphoria being treated with puberty blocker medication and cross sex hormones has been ruled unlawful.

The ban was brought in by Health Minister Tim Nicholls in January, but one Queensland family challenged the ruling in court and Supreme Court Justice Peter Callaghan has ruled in their favour.

- Advertisement -

Justice Callaghan said the government had failed to hold a proper consultation before implementing their ban. The court heard that the only consultation that had taken place was a 22-minute long meeting on the online application Teams, that had taken place at the exact same time the minister front the press to announce the ban.

Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls.

The government’s decision to implement the ban came as concern was raised about the operations of a clinic in the northern city of Cairns, but the decision also reflected the Liberal-National Party’s policy.

The ruling will be a blow for the Crisafulli government, with the Premier defending the Health Minister’s actions just days ago.

“There were some horrible allegations that were raised and our first responsibility is to keep kids safe and the Minister conducted himself in a very respectful way and he made a decision based on keeping children safe,” Premier Daivd Crisafulli said last week.

Ahead of the decision being handed down today opposition MPs were asking in parliament if Nicholls would tender his resignation if the decision found he’d acted unlawfully. Nicholls didn’t have to answer as the speaker ruled the questions were out of order.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ was published

0
It's Truman Capote's most famous work.
News

Perth wins the 2030 Gay Games, an event that will bring thousands to our city

0
Perth has won the 2030 Gay Games, an event...
Culture

Bjorn Andrésen, ‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’, dies aged 70

0
The Swedish actor found fame in the 1971 film 'Death in Venice'.
News

More organisations pull out of the 2025 Better Together conference

0
Concern over a podcast has seen more organisations announce a boycott of the Better Together conference.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ was published

0
It's Truman Capote's most famous work.
News

Perth wins the 2030 Gay Games, an event that will bring thousands to our city

0
Perth has won the 2030 Gay Games, an event...
Culture

Bjorn Andrésen, ‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’, dies aged 70

0
The Swedish actor found fame in the 1971 film 'Death in Venice'.
News

More organisations pull out of the 2025 Better Together conference

0
Concern over a podcast has seen more organisations announce a boycott of the Better Together conference.
Community

Looking fabulous at the Proud Awards

0
There was fashion aplenty at the 2025 Proud Awards.

On This Gay Day | ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ was published

OUTinPerth -
It's Truman Capote's most famous work.
Read more

Perth wins the 2030 Gay Games, an event that will bring thousands to our city

Graeme Watson -
Perth has won the 2030 Gay Games, an event that is set to bring thousands of people to city to participate in sport, cultural...
Read more

Bjorn Andrésen, ‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’, dies aged 70

OUTinPerth -
The Swedish actor found fame in the 1971 film 'Death in Venice'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture