New support service for youth impacted by family and domestic violence

The State Government has announced a new state-wide service to support children and young people affected by family and domestic violence.

The online and telephone service will be delivered by Ovis Community Services, offering access to information, counselling, therapeutic support and referrals for children aged 12 to 18.

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The program will also extend to young people who may be displaying harmful behaviours towards their own family or partners.

The Cook Government has committed $3 million over three years, as part of a broader $8.23 million package to support children and young people affected by this issue.

Other initiatives funded by the package include expansion of existing services to include senior counsellor roles for children, and new therapeutic services, including two Indigenous Healing Services.

Minister for Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence, Jessica Stojkovski, says exposure to family and domestic violence can have profound, long-term impacts on young people.

Minister for Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence, Jessica Stojkovski

“Children and young people need to be treated as victim-survivors in their own right, whosemunique insights into their own lives are deeply respected,” Minister Stojkovski said.

“This new State-wide centralised service, delivered by Ovis, will ensure more children and young people have access to appropriate and tailored support when they need it most.



“Importantly, it will offer online youth-friendly resources, brief therapeutic interventions, referral pathways to local services and practitioner consultation and support.”

The new service will also provide information and practical advice to professionals and practitioners from the family and domestic violence sector, as well as teachers, youth workers and day care providers.

Do you need support?

Support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au