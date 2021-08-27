Covid-19 pushes ‘Better Together’ conference to mid 2022

Better Together 2022, Australia’s 5th national LGBTIQ+ conference, which was scheduled to be held in far-north Queensland in January has been pushed back until mid-2022.

The conference from The Equality Project aims to facilitate conversations about LGBTIQ+ rights in Australia, and share our ideas and experiences and build bridges between diverse communities.

Organisers announced the decision to move the conference to mid-2022 citing uncertainty around the current Covid-19 situation on the east coast of Australia. The event will now be 17-18 June 2022 at the Cairns Convention Centre.

“We believe rescheduling Better Together 2022 is the best course of action at this time. We want as many people as possible around Australia to be able to participate in the conference.” Equality Australia said of the decision to postpone.

“We hope that this extra time will give us a better chance to stage a national event of this size, maximise in-person attendance and with everyone’s safety in mind.”

The conference will be followed by 3 days of training events in Port Douglas on 17-19 January to coincide with the start of the Hot & Steamy Festival from 20-23 January.

Organisers are now calling for people to propose sessions for the conference.

The Equality Project will also be heading to Perth in November to deliver their Creating Change workshop. The 1-day event is an intensive in-person training that builds on the core skills, knowledge and techniques of today’s LGBTIQ+ advocate or change maker to effect positive social and cultural change.

The program is designed to assist advocates, change makers and emerging leaders and allies in the LGBTIQA+ community.

