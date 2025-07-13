News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test!

Each week, we round up key events, surprising moments, and trending stories from around the globe to challenge how well you’ve kept up with the news.

Whether you’re a current events expert or just here for fun, this quiz is a great way to catch up, stay informed, and maybe learn something new along the way. Ready to find out if you’ve got your finger on the pulse? Let’s dive in.

How many games did West Coast Eagles Jack Graham get suspended for after he admitted to using a homophobic slur? Which current City of Perth councillor announced they’ll be running to be the next Lord Mayor? What did US Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy order the removal of this week? A woman is Britain is threatening to sue her local council over safety concerns and religious freedom, what is she upset about? Which local band announced they’ll be touring to celebrate their 30th anniversary? G-Flip announced the title of their upcoming third album, what’s it called? US President Donald Trump called Rosie O’Donnell “a threat to humanity”. What action did he threaten the actor with? In the USA, the website for the Stonewall Memorial was updated and something was removed, what was missing? The 13th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science began on Sunday, where is it being held? SBS and NITV’s new show The Big Backyard Quiz arrived, which two queer legends are hosting the show?



Scroll down for the answers.