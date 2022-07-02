‘Coyote Ugly’ inspired Dirty Dingo returns to The Sewing Room

WA’s outrageous, home-grown dance production inspired by the cult movie Coyote Ugly is returning to The Sewing Room for one show only on Friday 2 September.

Dirty Dingo was one of the hottest tickets for Fringe World 2022 earlier this year with sell-out crowds every weekend at the inner city, underground venue.

The combination of high energy dancing, raucous bar top antics, pole dancing and musical nostalgia drew crowds of old and young.

The aptly named Dirty Dingo concept is the brainchild of local dancer Isabella Boladeras’ Unknown Creative Arts dance company and will be given a new twist for the one-off September show.

The immersive performance will be a little bit naughty, a little bit wet, and will run on Friday September 2 from 8pm, with the bar open and acoustic country music from 7pm.

Dirty Dingo are coming to The Sewing Room on Friday 2 September. Tickets are available through Moshtix.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.