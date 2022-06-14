Cub Sport return with joyful single ‘Always Got The Love’

Cub Sport make their hotly-anticipated return today with new single and video, Always Got The Love.

Always Got The Love sees the Meanjin four-piece find power in pure unadulterated joy. Written and produced with Simon Lam (Nearly Oratorio, Kllo) and mixed by Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Beyoncé, Childish Gambino), the track is powered by an effervescent two-step beat and frontman Tim Nelson’s radiant falsetto.

Destined for the dance floor, Always Got The Love represents a euphoric introduction to the new and future Cub Sport.

“I‘ve always felt like the songs that people can cry to are important but I think being able to celebrate and move is equally important and that’s kind of where I’m at right now,” Nelson said.

“I wanna make music that makes people feel uplifted.”

“When we finally got to play shows in support of Like Nirvana, I was reckoning with all of this pain as I was revelling in the freedom of even being able to do that. I knew I wanted to make music that aligned with that emotional purity but make it feel and sound like a celebration.”

“The result is a song that captures a moment of pure rapture, transmuting a golden moment in 2021 — a stop on a road trip at a heavenly beach — into dance floor euphoria.”

Over the course of four spellbinding albums, Cub Sport have emerged from promising young indie band to one of the country’s most prolific and influential pop exports.

Comprised of Tim Nelson (lead singer), Sam Netterfield (keys, vocals), Zoe Davis (guitar, vocals) and Dan Puusaari (drums), the band have become known for their captivating live show and ardent fanbase, as well as ARIA Platinum and Gold-certified singles like Come On Mess Me Up, Chasin and Sometimes.

Always Got The Love is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.