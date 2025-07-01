Search
Boy George declares ‘The World is Cool’

News

Boy George has shared a track from his new solo album. The World is Cool is lifted from the Culture Club singer’s 13th album SE18.

The album won’t be posted to online streaming services, the only way fans can get a hold of the album is to buy a copy on CD or vinyl via mail order.

SE18 takes its title from the postcode of the area of London that Boy George lived in as a teenager in late 1970s.

The new album features ten tracks and can be ordered now.

The track list is Be Good To Yourself, Self Help business, Vibe in the City, Just Can’t Find, Butt Butt Butt, Dirty Little Limited Company, These Lazy Days, Giving It To me Wet, Eye & Eye, and The World Is Cool.

Culture

New trailer gives us insight into the conclusion of ‘Downton Abbey’

0
It looks like its going to be an emotional send off to the much loved characters.
News

Two teenager shot outside Stonewall Inn following New York’s Pride celebrations

0
Police say its too early to tell if the shooting was a hate crime.
History

On This Gay Day | Activist Sylvia Rivera was born in 1951

0
Sylvia Rivera was a pioneering transgender activist and a prominent figure in the global LGBTIQ+ rights movement.
News

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies aged 90

0
The preachers is remembered for a series of scandals with sex workers in the late 1980s.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

