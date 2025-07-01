Boy George declares ‘The World is Cool’

Boy George has shared a track from his new solo album. The World is Cool is lifted from the Culture Club singer’s 13th album SE18.

The album won’t be posted to online streaming services, the only way fans can get a hold of the album is to buy a copy on CD or vinyl via mail order.

- Advertisement -

SE18 takes its title from the postcode of the area of London that Boy George lived in as a teenager in late 1970s.

The new album features ten tracks and can be ordered now.

The track list is Be Good To Yourself, Self Help business, Vibe in the City, Just Can’t Find, Butt Butt Butt, Dirty Little Limited Company, These Lazy Days, Giving It To me Wet, Eye & Eye, and The World Is Cool.