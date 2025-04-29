Search
Cyndi Lauper to be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Culture

Singer songwriter Cyndi Lauper says she’s very humbled to be included in this year’s list of inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes – Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few.

“Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us.” Lauper said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you.”

Lauper is just one of the artists to be inducted at this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles on 8th November.

The other inductees for 2025 include The White Stripes, Outkast, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and grunge band Soundgarden.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Lauper is currently travelling the globe on her farewell tour. She played a captivating show at Perth’s RAC Arena earlier this month.

As part of the encore performance Lauper sang True Colors, the 1986 hit that has become an anthem for LGBTIQA+ rights. During her performance Lauper pulled out a giant rainbow coloured length of fabric that was blown up into the air in the centre of the stadium.

The massive tour just played three knights in Tokyo, and Lauper will now get a two month break before the shows recommence in the USA. The tour is scheduled to come to a close on 30th August in Los Angeles which will be the 60th date on the itinerary.

