Dame Marie Bashir dies aged 95

Dame Marie Bashir, the former governor of New South Wales, has died aged 95.

Dame Marie is being remembered for her vocal support of LGBTIQA+ organisations, her advocacy in the realm of mental health and for making history as the first woman to serve as New South Wales governor.

New South Wales premier Chris Minns shared news of her passing in an emotional statement late on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the family of Dame Marie Bashir, I am saddened to share the news of her passing”, the premier wrote in his announcement.

“Married to Sir Nicholas Shehadie AC OBE for 61 years, and a deeply loved mother of three children and six grandchildren, Dame Marie was an extraordinary Australian and one of NSW’s most respected public servants.

“On behalf of the people of NSW, I extend my deepest condolences to Dame Marie’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by her remarkable life.” the premier said.

He announced that Dame Marie would be offered a state funeral.

Dame Marie Bashir.

Bashir was born in 1930 in Narrandera New South Wales, her family coming form Lebanon. Her father and uncle were both medical graduate sof the American Unbiversity in Beiruit, while her mothers family had arrived in Australia in the 19th century.

As a teenager shoe moved to Sydney and lived with her grandmother so she could attend Sydney Girls High School. She then studied at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music becoming a violinist.

She studied further at Sydney University gaining a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. She went on to work in hospitals and as a General Practitioner. She later completed post graduate studies in psychiatry.

While at university she met rugby player Nicholas Shehadie. He served as Lord Mayor of Sydney from 1973 until l1975 and was knighted in 1976. While she gained the title Lady Shehadie through her husband’s invesiture, she remained using her maiden name.

After stints in teaching at Sydney University, Bashir undertook a series of leadership roles in the mental health sector, rising to become the Clinical Director of Mental Health Services for the Central Sydney Area.

In 2001 she was appointed to be the Governor of New South Wales, and concurrently served as the Chancellor of University of Sydney. When she became the governor she also accepted the role of patron of Gay and Lesbian Counselling Service, the first time a governor had taken up the role.

Bashir was a vocal supporter of the LGBTIQA+ communities and took part on the Sydney Gay and lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. During her time as Governor Bashir also stood in for the Governor General on many occasions.

In 2014 she stepped down from being the governor, making her the second longest serving person in the role, Bashir said she did not want to break the record held by Sir Rod Cutler who she spoke of saying he was “a war hero who lost a leg serving this country, I would like to think of him as the longest-serving governor… for whom I had the greatest admiration and respect.”

In the 2014 she was made a Dame if the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, earning the right to be called a dame under her own name. Bashir was given the honour during the short period of time that the Abbott government restored the titles of Knights and Dames.