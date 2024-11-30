Dan and Phil ready to tour Australia this December

Award-winning duo and self-proclaimed all-time internet legends, Dan and Phil are back with their biggest worldwide tour to date, Terrible Influence – promises to be a screamingly hilarious brand-new live stage show.

The tour will take in an initial 70+ dates around the globe, it started in September and will run through until February 2025. The Australian leg of the World Tour will be in December with the duo performing in Sydney Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide.

In Terrible Influence it’s a new era for Dan and Phil. They’re older, gayer, Phil’s gone blonde and now nothing is off limits. Expect scandalous stories they couldn’t share before, theatrical plot twists and a savage roast of social media, the fans they raised and most importantly: themselves.

Since posting their first YouTube video together in 2009, they have gone on to conquer the globe. Racking up billions of views, millions of followers around the world and smashing records in every field: from online comedy videos, to international #1 bestselling books, sold out world tours, award winning radio shows and even chart topping charity singles and board games.

Their legendary chemistry together has kept people laughing as they do everything from comedy skits to (unsuccessful) baking, gaming and pop culture commentary.

The stories of their live events are cult legends – from meeting online, to moving in together and taking over the world. In 2018, they infamously went on ‘hiatus’ citing a need to take a step out of the spotlight for personal reasons, to then both proudly coming out as gay.

Their content hasn’t just provided entertainment over the years, but support and representation for many young people around the world, leading them to become Queer Ambassadors and Dan the acclaimed #1 Mental Health author of You Will Get Through This Night.

If you’re a fan of the internet duo you can catch them this December when they come to town.

They be heading to Brisbane’s Convention Centre on Saturday 7th December, Sydney’s State Theatre on 9th and 10th December, Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Thursday 12th December, and then on to Melbourne’s Plenary on Sunday 15th and a final show at the Adelaide AEC Theatre on Monday 16th December.

Tickets are on sale now.