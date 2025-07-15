Beau Lamarre-Condon’s legal team withdraw from alleged double-murder case

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, accused of the murder of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird, will move on to a third legal team after his current representatives withdrew from the case.

Lamarre-Condon has been charged over the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in Paddington in early 2024. The now 30-year-old, was a serving NSW police officer at the time of the alleged offences, but has subsequently been dismissed from the force.

In a Sydney court today the defense barrister Alex Terracini applied for himself and several members of the publicly-funded defence team to withdraw from the matter.

“An issue has arisen which means we cannot continue in the matter,” he said. The court heard that a new lawyer had been procured and Ben Archibald will now take over the handling of the defence.

Lamarre-Condon was originally represented by John Walford, who withdrew his representation in November. Legal Aid then stepped in to represent him. He is yet to enter a plea on any of the charges.

The prosecution argued that the commencement of the trial had already been delayed, and the murders now occurred 16 months ago.

A six week adjournment was granted to allow Lamarre-Condon to meet with his new legal team. Magistrate Christopher Halburd said the case had been pending for a long time but it was reasonable to grant to adjournment. He praised Legal Aid on moving quickly to find new representation in just one day.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon is responsible for stalking, and then murdering television producer and presenter Jesse Baird and his flight attendant partner Luke Davies in February 2024.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly shot and killed the couple with his police firearm at Baird’s Paddington share-house, and then allegedly hid their bodies in the back garden, before later moving them to a rural property in New South Wales.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon had exhibited a pattern of predatory behaviour ahead of the murders. It has been suggested that he previously had a short-lived relationship with Baird. Police believe that while he had planned to murder Baird, the death of his partner Davies was a not pre-meditated.

Prior to joining the police force Lamarre-Condon was a social media influencer who often tracked down celebrities.