Dance music party ‘Synthony’ set to return to RAC Arena in June

Synthony, the event that combines amazing vocalists, a symphony orchestra and the biggest dance hits of the last three decades will be returning to Perth in June 2022.

Taking on a new Australian tour, the show which saw thousands of people on their feet throughout the night, is ready to bring back party time memories with the sounds of songs that filled nightclub dance floors from the 80’s onwards.

Showcasing a range of songs and artists, including tracks from Avicii, Tiesto, Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, Bob Sinclair and beyond, the 2022 Synthony experience will also incorproate live performances from the likes of Savage, Emily Williams, Mobin Master, Greg Gould, Cassie McIvor, Andy Van and Matty O.

Ilan Kidron from The Potbelleez is also signed up for the tour and will be performing the reimagined rendition of his hit Don’t Hold Back.

The tour will take over Riverstage in Brisbane on May 28, before continuing on to Perth RAC Arena, WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, a special show on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, and a season finale to the event’s second jubilant year in Australia at Hobart Wrest Point Lawns, Hobart on November 19.

Tickets go on sale at www.synthony.com at 9am local time on Monday 28 March.

