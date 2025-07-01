Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies aged 90

American televangelist the Reverend Jimmy Swaggart has died aged 90.

Swaggart was one of the biggest evangelical television preachers building up a giant ministry across radio and television broadcasts. He wrote over 50 books and sold millions of records as a Christian gosel artist.

- Advertisement -

In the late 1980s he became embroiled in a series of scandal when it was revealed her had engaged sex workers on multiple occasions. In early 1988 he delivered a memorable sermon where he proclaimed “I have sinned” on live television.

Another scandal came in 1991 when he was pulled over by Californian police for driving on the wrong side of the road. They found him in the company of another sex worker, who told the police Swaggart had engaged her for sexual services. This time Swaggart told his followers that “The Lord told me it’s flat none of your business.” before taking some time off for “healing and counselling”.

By Jntracy75 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, on Wikipedia.

Despite the scandals Swaggart rebuilt his career and launched his own Sonlife broadcasting network that drew millions of followers.



In 2004 Swaggard apologised for comments he made about LGBTIQA+ people. In a broadcast rallying against marriage equality he proclaimed he would kill any gay man who looked at him romantically.

“I’ve never seen a man in my life I wanted to marry.”

“And I’m going to be blunt and plain: If one ever looks at me like that, I’m going to kill him and tell God he died,” Swaggart said to laughter and applause from the congregation.

He said his phrase about wanting to kill someone was figurative and not intended to suggest harm.

Swaggart was a cousin to rock n’ roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis and country music pioneer Mickey Gilley. In 1952 when he was 17-years-old he wed 15-year-old Frances Anderson. She also became a television preacher, as did his son Donnie Swaggart.