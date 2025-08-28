Dannii Minogue returns to acting for new Aussie series ‘Imposter’

Dannii Minogue will return to acting for the new Australian series Imposter that’s been filmed for Network 10.

The news series, a co-production with the UK’s Channel 5, will be a four part series filmed in Melbourne.

The series will feature Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne like you’ve never seen her before, alongside British actress and singer, Kym Marsh (Coronation Steet, Waterloo Road) and Dannii Minogue, who returns in her first locally produced television drama in more than three decades.

Dannii Minogue, Jackie Woodburne and Kym Marsh.

Dannii Minogue first found fame on the children’s talent program Young Talent Time, but after she graduated from the show her early career saw her move away from singing and focus on acting. While older sister Kylie, who had been known to audiences as an actor, launched her singing career.

Dannii appeared in the miniseries All The Way and then joined the cast of Home and Away as rebellious teenager Emma Jackson. Soon Dannii was launching her own music career and scoring hits around the globe, before finding further success as a TV presenter and talent judge.

Co-star Kym Marsh got her big break in the pop world in 2001. She was part of the British band Hear’Say who formed out of the British version of the TV talent show Popstars. Marsh went on to release a solo album in 2003 before making the switch to acting.

After making appearances in Doctors, Holby City and Hollyoaks: In the City she joined the cast of the British institution Coronation Street where she played Michelle Connor for 1641 episodes. She’s since gone on to appear in the TV series The Syndicate and Waterloo Road.

The cast also includes Offspring alumni Don Hany (The Survivors, Heartbeat) and Jane Harber (In Limbo, The Moodys), with Charlie Clausen (Prosper, Home and Away), Jackson Gallagher (Wentworth, Home and Away), Chi Nguyen (Class of ’07, Fisk), Kabir Singh (Plum, The Tourist) and newcomer, Adeline Williams.

Set in a coastal Victorian town, Imposter centres around a bitter family feud as matriarch Helen refuses to sell her sprawling seaside hotel, despite pressure from her three adult children.

Little do they know, Helen is hiding a secret, a daughter she gave up for adoption decades ago. When Amanda suddenly appears, Helen welcomes her with open arms— but is Amanda who she says she is? The lucrative hotel is the ultimate prize, and a twisted scheme soon spirals into betrayal and ultimately, murder.

No broadcast date for the series has been announced at this time.